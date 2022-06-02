Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Increases By 27.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
