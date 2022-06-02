Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Decreases By 14.8%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.08 on Thursday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

