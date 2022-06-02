Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Increases By 25.0%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $642.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

