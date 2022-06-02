Short Interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rises By 23.1%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.