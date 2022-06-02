Short Interest in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Decreases By 16.5%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

