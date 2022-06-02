Short Interest in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Decreases By 15.2%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 21,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 115,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

