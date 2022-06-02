Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Drops By 23.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 107,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.20.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About Hoth Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

