Short Interest in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Increases By 24.1%

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 604,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 29,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $116,486.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,070,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,221,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,259.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 777,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 181,887 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

