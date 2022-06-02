Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Drops By 20.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.5 days.

HDIUF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.