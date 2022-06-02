Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Decreases By 22.5%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,024,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

GSMG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 253,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.