Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 30.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

