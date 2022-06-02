Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Declines By 19.6%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,334. Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

