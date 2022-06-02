Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Decreases By 17.5%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 645,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

GRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 1,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,481. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

