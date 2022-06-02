Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Expands By 26.3%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AGM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
