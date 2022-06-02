Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Expands By 26.3%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $6,757,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

