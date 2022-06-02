Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Grows By 23.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.73. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,247. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

