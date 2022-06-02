Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 15.2%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,276. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 95,500 shares of company stock worth $100,275 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

