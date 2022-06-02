Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Drops By 16.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of AZRE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 1,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,216. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.