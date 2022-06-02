Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 16.7%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 130,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $2.09 on Thursday. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

