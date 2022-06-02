Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 69,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SISI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942. Shineco has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

