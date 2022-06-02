Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $602.77

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.77 ($7.63) and traded as high as GBX 604.36 ($7.65). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 597.50 ($7.56), with a volume of 333,496 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.17) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 659.17 ($8.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 592.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

