Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Holdings Lowered by Dalal Street LLC

Dalal Street LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211,000 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for approximately 21.6% of Dalal Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dalal Street LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $46,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,994. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.53 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 62.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.