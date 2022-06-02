SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

