Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,306,343,396 coins and its circulating supply is 9,159,734,873 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

