Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Semtech stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 661,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,787. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

