Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.64. 1,086,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,724. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

