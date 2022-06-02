Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in SEA by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,237,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $276,908,000 after buying an additional 907,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $180,836,000 after buying an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

NYSE:SE traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.10. 109,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

