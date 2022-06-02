ScPrime 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,226.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $8,226.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003838 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,677,928 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.