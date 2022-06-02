Schusterman Interests LLC Makes New Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,125,000. Root makes up 11.7% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Root by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Root by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Root by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 23.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,870. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Root Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.