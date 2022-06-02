Scge Management L.P. Sells 263,102 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Scge Management L.P. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,102 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 1.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $105,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

