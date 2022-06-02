SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SBFG opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

