Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.11

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 2076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,016.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sasol by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

