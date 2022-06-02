Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.11

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 2076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
