Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

ETR VOW3 opened at €157.80 ($169.68) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12 month high of €245.45 ($263.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.96.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

