Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ETR PAH3 opened at €79.22 ($85.18) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($109.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

