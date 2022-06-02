Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.16. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $959.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

