Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.11. Samsara shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,550 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $33,819,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after buying an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

