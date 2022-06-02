Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 0.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.