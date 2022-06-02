Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 0.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.
About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.