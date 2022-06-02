Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.36. 169,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.17. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,009,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.