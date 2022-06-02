Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 29,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.05.
About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)
Read More
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.