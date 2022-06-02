Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 29,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.05.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

