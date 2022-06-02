SafeCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $537.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,901.17 or 0.99691935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00196751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00090109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00118333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00192334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003226 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

