Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,462 ($81.76) on Monday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,188.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,992.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

