Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,885 ($36.50) to GBX 2,700 ($34.16) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($32.20) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,666 ($33.73).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,540.50 ($19.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,285 ($16.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,493 ($31.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,577.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,824.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 57.30 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 675 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,654.61).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

