Royal Bank of Canada Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$101.19.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$97.46 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$87.71 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

