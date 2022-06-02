Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Shares Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Roth CH Acquisition IV worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCG stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

