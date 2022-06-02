Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

NYSE:ROK opened at $217.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

