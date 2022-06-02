Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Declares $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $217.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.39.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.