ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $422,690.60 and approximately $338,797.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,458.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.37 or 0.21504777 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00444344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008767 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

