Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.19 Million

Analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will post $53.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $54.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $228.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.92 million to $257.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $337.06 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Lab USA.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up 0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.52. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 4.27 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

