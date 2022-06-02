Rise Hits One Day Volume of $30.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Rise has a market cap of $218,085.76 and approximately $30.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 198,401,978 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

