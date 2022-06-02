Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 9.16, but opened at 8.76. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 8.07, with a volume of 1,869 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $2,728,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

