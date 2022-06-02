Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.